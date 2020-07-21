Day 1 of online admissions to Class 11 in Chandigarh govt schools marked by technical glitches

: The online admissions for Class 11 to 40 Chandigarh government schools started off with some technical glitches on Tuesday with many students complaining that they were unable to access the website. Despite this, 2,800 candidates registered on Day 1.

Talking about the issue, district education officer (DEO) Harbir Singh Anand said, “There was a technical fault initially, as a large number of people tried to access the website. It was sorted out within a couple of hours.” The online registration process will be open till July 30. Director of school education, Rubinderjit Singh Brar, added that there will be ample time for students to apply in the coming days.

As many as 12,500 seats are available at government schools in four streams- science, arts, commerce and skill courses. As per the prospectus, provisional merit list will be out on 7 August, while the list indicating allotment of schools and streams after taking objections of students, will be out on August 13. The details for counselling will be notified later.

Candidates have to submit online registration forms with scanned documents as per details mentioned in the prospectus. To help students complete the process, admission help desks have been set up in 20 government schools. The desks will be operational from 9am to 1pm on all working days.

The online prospectus is available at www.chdeducation.gov.in and www.nielit.gov.in/chandigarh.