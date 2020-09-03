Day 2 of JEE (Main): Chandigarh students find chemistry easy, most scoring

The first two shifts of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main were successfully conducted on Wednesday and students claimed that the paper was on the easier side, with chemistry being the easiest and most scoring part.

Around 500 students took the exam at the five centres set up in Chandigarh and Mohali organised by the National testing Agency (NTA). Chirag Bhatia of Chandigarh said he was pretty confident about the inorganic chemistry part of the exam. “The delay worked out in my favour as I got extra time to revise the syllabus and was able to read more reference books.”

Avneet Kaur of Mohali added, “Both physics and math were a little tougher, but chemistry was high-scoring.” Tanish Kohli of Chandigarh discussed how the sample papers of the NTA were tougher than the exam on Wednesday, but Harsh Nagar said his January attempt had gone much better. Arshdeep from Kharar said the paper wasn’t too long and he was able to finish it before time with sufficient time to revise.

All students said that the protocols to maintain social distancing and hygiene were followed meticulously. Students were frisked without touching and markings were made for them to line up. They were given a three-ply mask to wear during the paper and the centers were thoroughly sanitised between the two shifts. Even parents were impressed. SP Singh, a Chandigarh-based banker whose son took the exam, said the organisers had done a professional job and the police didn’t let any crowds in.