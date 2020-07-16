Day after minister found infected, Punjab CM tests negative for Covid

Sections
Cabinet colleague Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 00:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A day after his cabinet colleague Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa tested positive for Covid-19, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday underwent TruNat test for the virus and was found negative. Samples of two ministers and three MLAs were also taken for the Covid-19 test.

The CM said Bajwa was doing well at a private hospital in Mohali.

Sample of minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was found negative, while the result of minister Aruna Chaudhary; and MLAs Parminder Pinki, Kulbir Zeera and Barindermeet Singh Pahra was awaited.

A team of Punjab health department was especially sent to Punjab Bhawan to collect samples of ministers and their staff members.



Punjab health minister Balbir Sidhu said he underwent a test three days back and it was negative for coronavirus. “I will give samples again in the coming days, if needed,” he said.

