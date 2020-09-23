Day after ruckus, Chandigarh MC staffer, BJP leader reach compromise

After day-long parlays between Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and municipal employees, party spokesperson Gaurav Goel and MC commissioner’s private secretary Jatin Saini reached a compromise and withdrew police complaints against each other on Wednesday.

This comes a day after Saini had alleged that he was slapped and manhandled by BJP workers, especially Goel. Goel and other party office-bearers, including state general secretary Ramveer Bhatti, had made a similar counter allegation against Saini and other MC employees. The incident had taken place at the MC office in Sector 17, when BJP leaders had gone there to meet commissioner KK Yadav on Tuesday afternoon.

In a press statement, the coordination committee of government and MC employees and workers stated: “After BJP leader Gaurav Goel tendered an apology to Jatin Saini in front of MC commissioner KK Yadav and others, the matter has been resolved.”

However, Goel said he didn’t tender an apology, but underlined that a misunderstanding led to the ruckus on Tuesday, and after clarification the matter has been “amicably resolved”.

Day-long parlays

Earlier in the day, MC employees went on a pen-down strike, demanding that either Goel should tender a public apology to Saini or he be booked by police.

At around 2pm, both employee union representatives and BJP leaders reached the Sector-17 police station. The BJP was represented by Chandigarh unit chief Arun Sood besides other. After a long discussion, it was decided that if the BJP leader apologises, the matter would be resolved.

Consequently, both sides reached the MC office, where the employees were sitting on a dharna. A meeting was held, in which the MC chief, employee union representatives, police and BJP leaders, including Goel, were present. Later, both Goel and Saini made a submission to police, stating: “Both the parties made complaints against each other. Now the matter has been settled amicably and we don’t want to pursue our complaints.”