Deadwood employees in J&K can be retired after 22 years of service

Politicking has stated over a government order, which states that inefficient government employees who are over 48-years-old or have completed 22 years in service will be shown the door by the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) government. While the Congress has cried foul over the order, the BJP maintains there is nothing wrong with it.

On behalf of J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, financial commissioner Arun Kumar Mehta has issued a notification saying the J&K government has amended Article 226 (2) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service Regulations to include a provision allowing the administration to retire at any time ‘inefficient, ineffective officials and employees, including those with doubtful integrity’ in public interest after he or she has completed 22 years of service or attained 48 years of age.

A senior official said, “In the past, governments would handover ‘forced retirement’ to tainted officials and employees but they would get interim stay from courts. In certain cases we had to reinstate them and the state had to cough up their arrears and other benefits.Now an amendment has been made wherein the government has provided a time schedule. A review committee will probe each case before a final call is taken.”

The amendment has also brought J&K UT service regulations at par with the Centre.

The notification says, the official or employee to be retired will be given three-month notice or three months of allowance. The order will not be applicable to posts included in Schedule II of the rules.

The administrative department will now start maintaining a register of staff who are due to attain 48 years age or have completed 22 years of service.

The amendment also provides for the formation of an internal panel in each department, comprising the administrative secretary, head of department concerned, and two senior officers to be nominated by the administrative secretary.

J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina said, “There is no change in the age of retirement, which remains 60 years. The notification has been issued to bring more transparency and accountability. Employees and officials, who are 48 years of age or have completed 22 years of service will be reviewed. If such employees or officials are found to be non-performers, involved in corruption or having doubtful integrity, their performance will be reviewed by a panel before they will be asked to leave.”

However, Congress leaders have criticised the order and termed it ‘highly arbitrary and authoritarian’.

“The order is arbitrary and will lead to unnecessary exploitation of employees at the hands of the government and superiors and will lead to overt subordination. Officials will remain fearful of being removed in the middle of their career and at a young age. The government is generating fear among its employees, This reflects the BJP’s anti-employee mindset, especially towards Jammu and Kashmir,” Congress leaders said in a statement.