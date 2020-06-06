Dearth of cardiac surgeons, cath labs at government hospitals across Punjab, patients at a loss

Heart patients in Punjab have to choose between paying exorbitant bills at private hospitals or travelling to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, in the absence of cardiac surgeons or catheterization laboratories (cath labs) where angiographies and angioplasties are performed at most hospitals and healthcare centres across the state.

Surprisingly, there are no cardio surgeons at Government Medical College, Patiala and Amritsar, or at the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital (GGSMC), Faridkot.

According to health department , there are only four cardiologists in state-run institutions across Punjab- three in Government Medical College (GMC), Faridkot and one at GMC, Amritsar. GMC Patiala does not have a single cardiologist.

ONE OF TWO CATH LABS DEFUNCT

The state has only two cath labs, of which only one is functioning. The government medical colleges of Amritsar and Faridkot are the only ones with a cath lab. However, the lab GMC, Amritsar is defunct.

In the absence of cath labs, cardiac patients have to either pay around 1.5 lakh per angioplasty at private hospitals or they have to travel to PGIMER Chandigarh.

COMMUTE CONSUMES GOLDEN WINDOW

A doctor at GMC, Amritsar, pleading anonymity, said, “Patients needing angiography, angioplasty and bypass heart surgery are being referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh. It takes five to six hours to reach PGI while the patients have only have a one hour window to be treated. Unfortunately, many patients don’t make it.”

A doctor at GMC, Patiala, also requesting anonymity, said, “In the absence of a cath lab or cardiologist, patients are either sent to private hospitals or PGIMER, Chandigarh. Private institutes charge around Rs 1.5 lakh per angioplasty.”

“Sometimes patients from Mansa travel three-four hours to reach GMC, Patial, only to be told to undertake another hour long journey to PGI. The commute consumes the golden window,” he said.

NO RELIEF IN OFFING

GMC, Amritsar, principal Dr Sujata Sharma said, “We had cath lab and cardiologist but we had to shut down the lab due to some reason. I cannot share anything more than that.”

Patiala GMC principal Dr Harjinder Singh said, “A cardiologist is yet to be appointed here. Besides we will soon have a cath lab at super specialty centre at Government Rajindra Hospital. At present, the centre is occupied for treatment of Covid-19 patients. Once the crisis is over, machinery and equipment of the cath lab will be installed.”

However, GGSMC principal Dr Dipak Bhatti said, “We have a cardiologist and cath lab here and are performing angiography and angioplasty at the institute.”

Medical Education and Research Department principal secretary DK Tiwari and minister OP Soni did not respond to calls and messages.