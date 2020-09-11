Declared proclaimed offender in 2010, Ambala man lands in police net

The Chandigarh Police’s operation cell has arrested an Ambala resident, who was 10 years ago declared a proclaimed offender (PO) in two cases of snatching.

Gurpreet Singh alias Sunny, 37, was arrested from his current residence in Zirakpur on September 9 following a tip-off. He was produced in a court on Thursday, which sent him to judicial custody.

The police said as per the records, an FIR was registered against him on April 6, 2006, under sections 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person), 379 (theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Chandigarh’s Sector-3 police station on the complaint of one Karamjit Kaur of Sector 7.

She had alleged that two scooter-borne youths snatched her purse carrying six ATM cards, ₹770 and other important documents when she was on her way to Sector-8 market.

Gurpreet was subsequently arrested and later released on bail. However, he remained at large ever since and was declared a PO on August 21, 2010.

Another FIR was registered against Gurpreet on February 16, 2006, under same sections of the IPC at Sector-17 police station on the complaint of Saroj Uppal, a resident of Sector 22.

She told the police that she was attacked while on her way to Sector 35 on a rickshaw. She had lost her purse containing ₹8,000, house keys and some documents. In this case too, Gurpreet was arrested and later granted bail. A court had declared him a PO in this case on February 26, 2011, after he stopped appearing before it.

Besides these two cases, Gurpreet has also been named in an FIR registered in Ambala in April 2007 under IPC Section 387 on the complaint of a property dealer, Sunil Sethi.

He had alleged that Gurpreet and his accomplice sought ₹50,000 as ransom from him and threatened to harm his family if he failed to oblige. Gurpreet was arrested and convicted in this case on November 11, 2010.