Decline in crimes this year compared to 2019: Panchkula police

The Panchkula police on Wednesday said that there has been a decline in murder, theft and snatching cases this year compared to 2019.

“Setting up of beat system, barricading, night patrolling and active police presence are some of the reasons for decline in crimes this year,” a press statement from the police department states.

However, it does not mention the pandemic induced lockdown as a reason behind the dip in crimes.

Deputy commissioner of police, Mohit Handa, said that to keep a check on thefts, special drives were initiated. Also, meetings were held with in-charges of every police station and police post to ensure there is enough police patrolling in their respective beats.

Similarly, there has been a decline in cases of murder and snatching, he added.

The number of theft cases registered dropped from 134 in 2019 to 100 in 2020. In 2019, 243 cases of vehicular thefts were reported, which dropped to 171 this year.

As many as 51 snatchings were reported from Panchkula in 2019, which dropped to 47 this year.

Ten murder cases were reported this year compared to 19 in 2019. Last year, 39 people were arrested in 19 murder cases; whereas, in 2020, police have already arrested 18 people in 10 cases.

ACP holds meeting under women’s awareness campaign

As part of the women’s awareness campaign, a meeting was conducted under the chairmanship of Noopur Bishnoi, assistant commissioner of police, at Morni.

About 50 anganwadi workers from the area attended and discussions were held about the 1091 women’s helpline, Durga Shakti App and Durga Shakti Rapid Action Force.