Deemed suspension of IPS officer Kalson confirmed by Haryana govt

The Haryana government on Tuesday confirmed the deemed suspension of controversial IPS officer Hemant Kalson, who was arrested on August 22 in Panchkula. Kalson was on the same day booked under the charges of trying to outrage the modesty of a woman, misconduct in public in a state of intoxication, house trespass and voluntarily causing hurt in two separate cases

As per rule 3 (2) of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, a member of the service who is detained in official custody whether on a criminal charge or otherwise for a period longer than 48 hours, shall be deemed to have been suspended by the government.

A September-1 home department order said that the state government has confirmed Kalson’s suspension with effect from August 24, 48 hours after he was arrested at Pinjore. The home department has also asked the director general of police to send the draft of a chargesheet against the delinquent officer.

Kalson, an IG-rank officer, has allegedly assaulted two women and a man after trespassing into their houses at Pinjore.

The woman in her complaint alleged that Kalson forcibly entered her house on Friday evening and assaulted her daughter.

However, this is not for the first time that Kalson was found on the wrong side of the law. He was stripped of his duties as an election observer in Tamil Nadu in 2019 after he fired aerial shots from the firearm of a security man posted at the circuit house where he was staying. Subsequently, he was placed under suspension. His suspension was revoked a few months ago.