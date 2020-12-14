Defence minister Rajnath Singh to speak at Chandigarh Military Lit Fest

Though held ‘virtually’ because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the three day 4th Military Literature Festival, which starts here from December 18, will be addressed by defence minister Rajnath Singh, Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and the state’s governor VPS Badnore.

The event, which attracts thinkers, authors, historians and analysts from around the globe, will be highlighting key current issues this year, including aatmnirbharta in defence preparedness and the India-China standoff in Ladakh. The first day will begin with an address by festival chairman, Lt Gen TS Shergill, PVSM (retd). This will be followed by a discussion on the book Mashkoh – Kargil As I Saw It by Brig US Bawa, and sessions on Chinese air power capabilities; Strategic shift in the pivot of geography; The Taliban are coming calling: Deep states in Pakistan and India and the role of media and, finally, Sabre rattling in Ladakh: Will it lead to a larger conflict?

Day two will begin with a discussion on the book Watershed 1967 India’s Forgotten Victory over China by Probal Dasgupta, continuing on to sessions on The Quad: The emerging Indo-Pacific Naval Alliance; Self-reliance towards defence preparedness; The Indian Army in Italy during World War Two; and Bollywood and nation-building.

On the final day of the session, the book in focus will be on The Khalistan Conspiracy by GBS Sidhu, IPS. This will be followed by curtain raisers on the 1971 War Commemoration by HQ Western Command; and Crossing the River Meghna: 1971 Victory. The next sessions will be on Pluralism, the Armed forces and the question of who is an Indian, followed by Military leadership for the present day and Jai Jawan Jai Kisan: Victory, soldier! Victory, farmer!

An E-book release, Ladakh will be scheduled at 8 pm.

Other dignitaries expected to speak at the event include NN Vohra of the Tribune Trust, Lt Gen RP Singh, AVSM, GOC in C Western Command; Punjab ministers Charanjit Singh Channi (tourism and culture) and Manpreet Singh Badal (finance and planning).