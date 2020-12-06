Defence scientist’s house burgled in Chandigarh’s Sector 42

The house of a scientist working with the Defence Research and Development Organisation was burgled while he was out of town.

The complainant, Vijay Kumar Bharti, claimed jewellery, two cameras, mobile phone and Rs 15,000 in cash were stolen from his house in Sector 42.

Bharti told the police that he had left for Bihar on November 7. When he returned on December 4, he found the lock broken and his house ransacked. He claimed that two gold rings, four pairs of gold earrings, one gold locket, six gold nose rings, one silver glass, one silver anklet, eight gold coins, two cameras, a mobile phone, 15 saris and Rs 15,000 in cash were missing.

A case under Sections 380 (theft) and 454 (lurking house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector 36 police station. No arrests have been made yet.