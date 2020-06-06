Defunct LED streetlights in Ludhiana: Mayor issues final warning to Tata company

With residents’ complaints regarding defunct LED streetlights continuing to pour in and Tata company officials demanding around Rs 3 crore as energy-saving and installation charges, mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu organised an all-party meeting at his camp office near the Rose Garden on Saturday and issued final warning to company officials on the termination of the contract.

It was decided that the MC General House would approve a resolution to terminate the contract with the company, if it failed to repair the dysfunctional lights by Thursday. It was also decided that no payment would be released till the company repaired all the defunct lights.

Senior deputy mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra; leader of opposition and Shiromani Akali Dal councillor Harbhajan Dingh Dang; leader of Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) councillors Swarandep Chahal, councillors Mamta Ashu, Jaspal Sigh, Gurdeep Singh Neetu were among those who participated in the meeting.

The councillors raised a hue and cry over the alleged lackadaisical approach of the Tata company officials in taking up the project across the city. They rued that many parts of the city were left in dark during night as the company paid no heed to the problem. The incidents of theft and snatching have also increased in the past.

Sandhu said, “I had also conducted an inspection on May 5 and streetlights were non-functional even outside my camp office and MC commissioner Kanwalpreet Kaur Brar’s residence. I have been receiving complaints from different parts of the city and residents are protesting against the MC for the failure of the company in repairing the lights.”

Councillors Mamta Ashu and Dr Jai Prakash also demanded action against the officials of Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL), who have approved the bills of the company.

The mayor said if the company officials failed to improve its working, he would call an MC House meeting next week and a resolution would be approved to terminate the contract with the company.

The company officials said the work of repairing the lights was going on and the company was demanding payment of around Rs 3 crore as energy-saving and installation charges. A completion certificate has been issued to the company for Zone B and D areas.