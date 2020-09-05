Defying MHA guidelines, Haryana Olympic Association to hold elections on September 19

Defying the ministry of home affairs (MHA) guidelines on Covid-19 pandemic, which restricts any sports or political congregation till September 20, the Haryana Olympic Association (HOA) has decided to hold its elections on September 19 at the HOA Bhawan in Panchkula’s sector 3.

The four-year tenure of the current HOA body will be ending in September-October.

The Haryana Olympic Association (HOA) is led by former additional director general of police (ADGP) PV Rathee. As many as 33 sports associations are affiliated with the HOA, each unit having a voting right of three while there are 21 district Olympic associations and four independent and departmental units, each having a single voting right. The total voting strength of the state Olympic body is 124.

As per the current MHA guidelines, any social/academic/sports/cultural/religious and political functions and other congregations are only allowed from September 21 onwards with a ceiling of 100 persons. Before that, there is a complete ban on the above activities.

Returning officer, Sandeep Vermani, has forwarded a letter, dated September 3, to all affiliated units, including district Olympic associations headed by the respective deputy commissioners, seeking the name of their representatives for casting the vote in the HOA polls.

“After accepting the assignment, the undersigned has drawn up the schedule of the elections of the HOA to be held on September 19 from 10am onwards,” stated the letter with its subject “ Conducting the elections to the executive committee members and other office bearers of the HOA”.

On July 22, the HOA had sought permission from Panchkula deputy commissioner to hold its annual general body meeting in the last week of August. However, the permission was denied in view of the MHA guidelines on the pandemic. Now, for the elections, the HOA has refrained from seeking the administration’s permission.

Vermani said, “We will be taking care of the social distancing norms and if there is any such issue, we might look for virtual options, like holding the elections through Zoom.”

However, the point nine of the election schedule issued by Vermani clearly mentions that the voting will be held during the general body meeting on September 19 (between 12 noon to 2pm) at HOA Bhawan in Panchkula.

There is no mention of holding the polls through Zoom in the election schedule and as per the Indian Olympic Association’s (IOA) constitution, which mentions abide to all the state units, the elections can only be held through physical presence and secret voting and there is no other option, including zoom (virtual), available.

Indian Olympic Association’s secretary general Rajiv Mehta said, “We are yet to receive an official communication from the HOA regarding the elections and seeking an observer from IOA. Moreover, at the time of pandemic, there is no need to rush for the elections.”

“As per the guidelines received from the International Olympic Committee, which we have forwarded to all our affiliated units and is applicable to each of them, any unit/body whose tenure is going to end during the pandemic can extend their term by six months,” Mehta added.