Defying norms, Chandigarh schools prescribe textbooks of private publishers

Disobeying orders of the Chandigarh education department, Chandigarh Commission of Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR), Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), most private schools in the city are prescribing textbooks of private publishers. In the last month, more than six complaints have been filed with district education officer by parents, yet the department has failed to initiate action.

Books of private publishers are available only with select bookshops in the city, which caused huge rush and long queues, as the lockdown was eased in the city last week.

The UT administration had first decided to let booksellers open without the odd-even rule, and later, permitted them to start home delivery.

In 2018, the education department had directed schools to prescribe only NCERT books for all subjects except language and mathematics for Classes 1 and 2 and language, EVS and mathematics for Classes 3 to 5.

It was also made mandatory for schools to prescribe and use only NCERT books taking cognizance of CBSE circular dated released in 2017.

Moreover, there were similar instructions from the Madras high court and ministry of human resource development.

The district education officer’s order on NCERT books was challenged by an association of private schools, National Independent Schools Alliance (NISA), in the Punjab and Haryana high court, which was dismissed on February 3.

However, this has not been implemented in the private schools in the city so far.

Nitin Goyal, president of the Chandigarh parents’ association said, “By ignoring complaints against private schools over prescribing non-NCERT books, the education department is supporting the nexus of private schools and publishers. The commission business is an open secret, and because of the inaction of the department, parents are now demanding for a vigilance probe.”

Director of school education, Rubinderjit Singh Brar said, “We have issued requisite instructions to all recognised schools. We have no direct control over booksellers, but we do take action as per the complaint.”

When asked about the status of the complaints, DEO Alka Mehta refused to comment.