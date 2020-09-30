Delay in procurement triggers farmer protests in Haryana

After procurement agencies failed to initiate the purchasing process in the state, farmers on Tuesday expressed their ire by blocking roads, staging protests and locking offices of the marketing committees .

Agitated farmers held protests in Indri, Gharanda and Kunjpura in Karnal; Pipli, Ladwa, Pehowa and Sahabad in Kurukshetra; Guhla, Cheeka, Jandhola in Kaithal; and Radaur and Jagadhri in Yamunanagar.

Farmers complained that delay in procurement had led to glut in grain markets. Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala had to face the farmers’ ire during his visit to Cheeka town in Kaithal district where sloganeering farmers opposed his visit. The police detained a farmer leader, Hardeep Singh, for allegedly tearing down posters and banners of the chief minister and deputy chief minister.

The Bharitya Kisan Union will launch statewide protests and block roads outside mandis in all the districts from Wednesday. “We had raised the issue with additional chief secretary, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs PK Dass but he did not give us any assurance,” said BKU Chaduni.

Arhtiyas, rice millers join forces, farmers on edge

Procurement agency officials are unable to procure paddy as rice millers are not allowing them to store it in their godowns. Arhtiyas and rice millers are opposing the government’s decision to keep rice millers out of procurement operations. Procurement agency officials will procure paddy and transport it to the rice mill from the mandi check bogus procurement.

Rice millers have demanded that the government increase their milling charges from ₹10 to ₹100 per quintal and reduce returns to 64 per quintal of paddy.

Haryana Rice Millers and Dealers Association (HRMDA) representatives have raised the issue with the top officials of the Haryana food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department but did not get any assurance. Association members sat they will continue the strike until the government accepts their demands. “We will not allow government agencies to use our godowns until our demands are accepted,” said Jewel Singla, HRDMA state president.

Meanwhile, Arhtiyas say they will not provide ‘J form’ or cooperate until procurement agencies assure them that procured paddy will be lifted from mandi the same day.

Arhtiyas and rice millers have joined hands and are not supporting procurement, putting farmers on edge. “Arhtiyas and rice millers are harassing farmers. They have no option but to stage protests,” said a Haryana State Agriculture and Marketing Board senior officer.