Delegation meets jathedar as part of campaign against caste practices among Sikhs

A delegation of Sikh intellectuals led-by Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Chandigarh, on Wednesday met Akal Takht’s acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh and pressed upon him to support the ongoing campaign against the caste practices among Sikhs.

The Jathedar held an interaction with the delegation members who asserted that prevalence of casteism was against the Sikh spirit. Jathedar reportedly gave his consent to join the Dalit March from Jallianwala Bagh to Akal Takht on October 20 this year, marking the centenary of taking of ‘parsad’ by Dalits to Akal Takht. The Jathedar also agreed to preside over a seminar on the subject next month.

The Jathedar reportedly agreed to the delegation’s proposal that the theme of the forthcoming 400-year birth anniversary celebration of Guru Tegh Bahadur should be “rangrete-gur-ke-bete (Dalits, the chosen sons of Gurus)”.

Members of the delegation included Gurpreet Singh from Global Sikh Council; Khushhal Singh, general secretary Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha; Prof Manjit Singh, former head of Dr Ambedkar Chair, Panjab University Chandigarh; Jaspal Singh Sidhu, member Institute of Sikh Studies, Chandigarh; Rajwinder Singh Rahi from Baba Jiwan Singh Foundation; Ajalpal Singh Brar, an author; and Prof Jagdish Singh from Naad Prakash.