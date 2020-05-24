Delhi-Amritsar-Katra e-way to connect Amritsar: Harsimrat

Sections
The Union food processing industries minister said this was in line with the original alignment proposed during the tenure of the SAD-BJP government in Punjab

Updated: May 24, 2020 22:44 IST

By Hindustan Times, Chandigarh, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Union food processing industries minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Sunday said she had received a commitment from the Union road transport and highways ministry that the alignment of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway would be amended to provide direct connectivity between Delhi and Amritsar.

She claimed this was in line with the original alignment proposed during the tenure of the SAD-BJP government in Punjab, and fulfilled a long standing demand of residents of Amritsar. “As per the alignment that the Congress government in the state submitted, the expressway was to be diverted 60 km ahead of Amritsar, near Kartarpur, and there was a provision for upgrading the existing NH-3 from Kartarpur to Amritsar. Now, the Union ministry had acceded to my request to include an additional green-field highway between Kartarpur and Amritsar to ensure direct connectivity between the holy city and Delhi,” she added in a release.

She went on to add that she had also conveyed to the highways ministry that since the expressway was aimed at promoting tourism and connected two major shrines, it should also pass through important Sikh shrines of Sultanpur Lodhi, Khadoor Sahib, Goindwal Sahib and Tarn Taran.

“This proposal, if accepted, will enhance the glory of the Sikh shrines and ensure ‘Khule Darshan Didar’ of the holy places,” she said, adding that a new Sikh religious circuit would be created once the expressway was re-aligned, adding it would facilitate pilgrims from around the world. She added that the project would also give a huge boost to the economies of the cities and areas it touched.



