Delhi-based NGO donates 2,450 PPEs to frontline workers in Ludhiana

The NGO, United Way Delhi, on Friday donated essential supplies to healthcare and sanitation workers, who are fighting the pandemic on the frontline in Ludhiana.

The donated supplies include 2,450 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, 50 litre hand sanitisers, 5,000 units of three-ply masks; 30,000 hand gloves; 1,200 N95 masks, five intensive-care unit beds, 200-litre disinfectant, 20 non-contact thermometers, 200-litre hand wash, 20 foot operated hand sanitiser dispensers for Covid-19 designated hospitals and Covid-care centres in Ludhiana.

The supplies were handed over to Ludhiana deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma and Ludhiana Smart City CEO Sanyam Aggarwal. Punjab financial commissioner (revenue) Vishwajeet Khanna and Congress MLA Surinder Dawar connected through video-conference.

Ludhiana DC Varinder Kumar Sharma said it was also the community’s responsibility to take initiatives to defeat the Covid-19. “United Way Delhi’s contribution for the healthcare workers in Punjab is one step where we can see the organisation helping the community and aiding the government efforts. He urged other social organisations and NGOs to come forward and support the district administration in the fight against Covid-19.”

United Way Delhi board chair Kapil Kumria said the organisation hoped to cover all districts of Punjab.

Coca-Cola India and South West Asia public affairs, communications and sustainability vice-president Ishteyaque Amjad said, “We are humbled to collaborate with our partner United Way in providing support to the health and safety of the country’s frontline warriors. We are hopeful that with collective efforts and resilience, we will be able to steer ourselves out of these testing times.”

Essential supplies for hospitals and frontline workers are being donated in other cities, including Patiala, Amritsar, Faridkot and Ludhiana. It is being facilitated with support from the Coca-Cola Foundation under the aegis of CSR and sister chapter United Way Mumbai.

“With a surge in positive cases in the Punjab region, it is important that we safeguard our healthcare workers. We are committed to contribute in the efforts of the Punjab government to take all possible measures towards fighting COVID-19. We will continue to work relentlessly with government bodies and local institutions to support their basic needs during these times,” said Sachin Golwalkar, CEO, United Way Delhi.