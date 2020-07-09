Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Delhi duo booked for duping Ludhiana man of ₹47 lakh in lieu of medical admission

Delhi duo booked for duping Ludhiana man of ₹47 lakh in lieu of medical admission

The victim had come in touch with the accused in June 2018 after reading an advertisement in a leading English daily

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 23:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The police have booked two Delhi-based agents for duping a Jamalpur resident of Rs 47.5 lakh on the pretext of facilitating his daughter and niece’s admission into a medical college in Delhi.

The accused have been identified as Lucky and Rinku Singh.

The accused were operating from office number 34, third floor, Sewak Park, Uttam Nagar, in Delhi. They have been booked under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

The victim, Prem Chandra Sinha, who is working as a general manager in a steel unit here, told the police that he had come in touch with the duo in June 2018 after reading an advertisement in a leading English daily.



“The duo assured admission for his daughter and niece under ‘national quota’ in a reputed medical college in Delhi,” said Sinha. The accused demanded Rs 50 lakh for the seats. However, the deal was struck at Rs 47.5 lakh.

Prem said by July he had paid the amount through bank transactions, cheques and cash.

“The duo had even presented documents proving that the names of both, my daughter and my niece, had appeared in the list of a noted medical college for MBBS and BDS courses,” said Sinha.

Few months elapsed and they kept dilly-dallying the issue on the pretext of some technical glitch.

When Sinha visited the college, he was shocked to find out that the list shown to him was fake and the admission process was long over.

“The agents later visited the city and submitted in writing to the police that they had taken money for admission. They assured the return of money and gave cheques that were also dishonoured on presentation. The duo finally stopped answering calls afterwards,” said Sinha.

He said he approached the police again and a case was registered at the Moti Nagar police station.

Investigating officer Gurjeet Singh said the accused will be arrested soon.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sebi asks agencies to rate all firms
Jul 10, 2020 00:06 IST
ICSE, ISC results to be out today
Jul 10, 2020 00:06 IST
85% deaths in 45-plus age bracket: Govt data
Jul 10, 2020 00:06 IST
Holder wins early battle with Stokes as Windies take control
Jul 10, 2020 00:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.