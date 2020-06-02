Delhi govt decision on sealing of borders holds weight:Khattar

The Haryana government which had allowed free movement of people from Delhi after the fourth phase of the coronavirus lockdown appeared on Tuesday to be having second thoughts, after the national capital ordered sealing of its own borders.

Responding to mediapersons on the issue, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the decision holds weight as strictness was needed on the Delhi-Haryana border.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

“The ministry of home affairs has given guidelines that all interstate borders should be opened. We also took a decision to open these. But later, Delhi said the borders should not be opened for now,” Khattar, who was addressing a virtual press conference, said.

“Our borders were already closed but when the Delhi government said these should not be opened, we felt what they are saying holds weight. Strictness should be there for now along the Delhi-Haryana border,” he added.

The CM said they will talk to the Delhi government as a consensus should be there on interstate issues. On Monday, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government ordered the sealing of the Delhi borders for a week in the wake of rising coronavirus cases.