Home / Chandigarh / Delhi-Kullu flight now 7 days a week

Delhi-Kullu flight now 7 days a week

Earlier this year, flights were cancelled due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 22:41 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Shimla

(For representational images)

Flights to Bhuntar Airport from Delhi and Chandigarh will now be available on all seven days instead of four days.

Earlier this year, flights were cancelled due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Services were restored in July but only for four days a week - Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

As per the new schedule, flights on the Delhi-Chandigarh-Bhuntar route will ply on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday while the Delhi-Bhuntar flight will ply on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Air India manager Akhilesh Vijayi said the Delhi-Chandigarh-Bhuntar flight will depart from Delhi at 8am and reach Chandigarh at 9am from where the flight will depart to Bhuntar from Chandigarh at 9.30am and will reach Bhuntar at 10.30 am. The flight will depart from Bhuntar at 10.45am.

The Delhi-Bhuntar flight will depart from Delhi at 8.30am and will reach Bhuntar at 9:50am. It will stop there for half -an-hour. It will depart from Bhuntar at 10:20am and reach Delhi at 11.40am.

