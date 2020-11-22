Delhi woman held with 200 gram heroin in Chandigarh

A woman drug peddler from Delhi was arrested with 200 grams of heroin at a naka near Sector 39, Chandigarh Police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Nina, 40, who disclosed that she procured the contraband from an African national staying in Uttam Nagar, Delhi.

The operation cell had set up a naka to check suspicious vehicles when Nina was spotted near the slip road between Furniture Market Chowk and Ziri Mandi Chowk on Friday evening. She tried to turn back on seeing the police team, but was apprehended.

In another case, the operation cell arrested a Jind man with banned vials in Sector 40 on Friday.

Identified as Sushil, 25, he was found carrying 23 vials of the opioid buprenorphine and 32 vials of pheniramine maleate, an anti-allergic drug which is addictive.

In both cases, FIRs were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Sector-39 police station.

Illicit liquor seized from van carrying fish

The same evening, police recovered 300 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor from a refrigerated van meant for transporting fish to Himachal Pradesh at a naka near Kishangarh in Chandigarh. The bottles were hidden under the fish boxes.

Van driver, Bharat, 23, of Sector 21, was arrested A case under the Excise Act was registered. Police said Bharat was earlier convicted for a vehicle theft that took place in 2014.

Two drug suppliers arrested

Meanwhile, the Panchkula police have arrested two men for allegedly supplying drugs to a Zirakpur resident who was caught with 1.1 gram cocaine and a revolver near Mata Mansa Devi Temple in October.

Accused Gautam Goyal identified Gurpreet Singh of Badal Colony in Zirakpur as the supplier. Gurpreet, who was lodged in the Sangrur jail, was brought on production warrants.

He further revealed the name of Gurvinder Singh of Samrala in Ludhiana, who used to sell drugs in the area. He was arrested from New Chandigarh. Both have been sent to judicial custody.