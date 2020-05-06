Deluge of criticism forces PU to withdraw retrenchment orders within hours

Sections
The order said that staff whose term was expiring by the end of academic session (May 8, 2020) shall be re-engaged as per requirement as and when the normal functioning of the university resumes

Updated: May 06, 2020 13:30 IST

By Dar Ovais, Hindustan Times/Chandigarh

The order was issued in a meeting chaired by vice-chancellor professor Raj Kumar.

Hours after passing orders, which indicated retrenchment of contractual and guest faculty after the academic session ends on May 8, Punjab University withdrew the orders amid a barrage of criticism.

The order, which is now withdrawn, stated, “The service of those employees, which includes guest faculty, temporary, contract teachers and daily wages, contractual non-teaching staff, whose term is expiring up to the end of academic session (May 8, 2020) shall be re-engaged as per requirement as and when the normal functioning of the university resumes.”

The order was criticised as soon as the university issued it. Before the order was withdrawn, Panjab University senator Subhash Sharma told Hindustan Times that the university should reconsider this move.



‘INHUMANE MOVE’

He said, “This step is inhumane and insensitive and I strongly condemn it. There are clear instructions from the government not to retrench any employee. The university should reconsider this move.”

Usually, employees continue their service once the academic session ends and in many cases those hired on contract or temporarily are re-engaged after a one-day break at the end of the academic session.

However, questions were raised as the university said the employees will be re-engaged once the university resumes functioning.

CRITICISM FROM ALL CORNERS

It is learnt that college development council (DCDC) dean professor Sanjay Kaushik, who was also a member of the committee, had opposed the move.

Kaushik, reportedly, wrote a letter to dean university instructions (DUI) professor RK Singla criticising the move. The issue was also raised in the online group of PU senators.

Panjab University senator professor Rajat Sandhir said, “Raising questions on the appointment of temporary and guest faculty in the present scenario when people are already facing multiple anxieties is not right. The university has finally taken the right step by withdrawing it.”

latest news

Liquor price to be hiked in Tamil Nadu by Rs 20 from May 7
May 06, 2020 14:51 IST
Amazon worker at New York warehouse dies of Covid-19
May 06, 2020 14:51 IST
Ryan Reynolds weighs in on Deadpool’s inclusion in the MCU
May 06, 2020 14:48 IST
African swine fever kills thousands of pig in Assam: What you need to know
May 06, 2020 14:47 IST
