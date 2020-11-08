Demonetisation destroyed our economy: Himachal Congress chief

Rathore said more than 100 people lost their lives, the country faced huge difficulties, industries were affected and lakhs lost their jobs because of demonetisation. (HT File Photo )

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Kuldeep Rathore on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the economy of the country was destroyed four years ago after he arrogantly announced demonetisation.

While addressing a press conference here, Rathore said, “In 2016, PM Modi had said that everything will be alright after 50 days and if economy of our country does not improve, he will be ready to accept any punishment ordered by the people of India,” he added.

Rathore said more than 100 people lost their lives, the country faced huge difficulties, industries were badly affected and lakhs lost their jobs because of demonetisation.

“If the Congress comes to power at the Centre and investigates this issue, it will come to fore that demonetisation is the biggest economic scam in the history of India,” he added.

Rathore said the Reserve Bank of India had revealed that ₹3,421 crore were spent for printing new currency notes in 2015-16 while around ₹7,965 crore were spent in 2016-17. “This proves that demonetisation was a huge mistake and has damaged the economy,” he added.

Accusing the PM of being a puppet of big corporate houses, he said, “The PM should let everyone know when will the economy and GDP improve and when will those defaulters who ran away from the country be brought back.”

Meanwhile, he said the Congress will launch a huge movement in the state if chief minister Jai Ram Thakur continues to delay the reinstallation of foundation stone plaque bearing the name of Sonia Gandhi, at Atal Tunnel.

Lashing out at the state government over hike in prices of daily use commodities, Rathore said the Congress will hold statewide protests in all districts on November 12 and submit a memorandum to the governor via deputy commissioners.