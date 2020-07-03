Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Dental exams: HC asks BFUHS to apprise us about arrangements

Dental exams: HC asks BFUHS to apprise us about arrangements

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday asked the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, to apprise it of arrangements made to hold examinations of...

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 21:26 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday asked the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, to apprise it of arrangements made to hold examinations of graduate and postgraduate dental courses from July 7.

The order was passed during resumed hearing of a plea challenging the varsity’s move to hold examination in the dental colleges amid Covid-19 outbreak. Response from the varsity has been sought by Monday.

The petition has been filed by the Dental Surgeons Association of India demanding that exams should not be held. They are alleging that the university and the colleges are disassociating themselves from their any responsibility by asking for an undertaking from students specifying that they will inform the college authorities in case they are not feeling well and the college will not be held responsible for any disease suffered by them.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Six-month fee waived off for Classes 9 and 10 of govt schools in Chandigarh
Jul 03, 2020 21:44 IST
‘We’re bringing modern technology for armed forces’: PM Modi at Ladakh
Jul 03, 2020 21:45 IST
Reduced syllabus for ICSE, ISC announced for students of 2020-21
Jul 03, 2020 21:40 IST
GMADA throws spanner in Mohali MC’s plan to implement Street Vendors’ Act
Jul 03, 2020 21:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.