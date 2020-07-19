Sections
Home / Chandigarh / DEOs, school heads of Ludhiana dist to recommend names of teachers for state awards by July 30

The teachers must have 10-year experience in the field of education and names of teachers of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan and Punjab Information and Communication Technology Education Society (PICTES) can also be nominated

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 20:40 IST

By Deepa Sharma Sood, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

(Representative image/iStock)

To acknowledge the contribution of teachers towards improving the quality of education, the Punjab education department has opened the webportal, epunjabschool.gov.in, where teachers can be nominated for state awards. The last date to send entries on the website is July 30.

The teachers are not allowed to nominate themselves and will be recommended by district education officers or school heads. The teachers must have 10-year experience in the field of education and names of teachers of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan and Punjab Information and Communication Technology Education Society (PICTES) can also be nominated.

District education officer (secondary), Swaranjit Kaur, said, “We have started the process and principals have been informed to recommend the names of the teachers for the state award. The heads have also been asked to send a 250-word write up on the nominees.”

The principals have been directed to only suggest the names of the teachers who do not have any case registered against them.



The names will be finalised by the selection team of the state education department and district education officers have been asked to upload all names and required information and achievements of the teachers. The awards will be conferred to the selected teachers on the Teacher’s Day, September 5.

Last year, no teacher from the district received a state award. Names of seven teachers were recommended by the selection committee for their outstanding services in the field of education.

In 2018, six teachers from Ludhiana were among 51 teachers in Punjab who received the Raj Adhyapak award during the state-level Teacher’s Day function held in Jalandhar on September 5. Three more government school teachers from Ludhiana also received special awards.

