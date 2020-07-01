Departmental inquiry ordered against Chandigarh woman cop booked in ₹5-lakh graft case

More trouble brews for inspector Jaswinder Kaur, who is on the run after the Central Bureau of Investigation booked her in a ₹5 lakh graft case on Tuesday, as Chandigarh Police have ordered a departmental inquiry against her after placing her under suspension.

Jaswinder Kaur, who was removed as the Manimajra station house officer after being booked, had allegedly demanded the money from a Manimajra resident, Gurdeep Singh, in lieu of not registering a cheating case against him.

The CBI had arrested the conduit, Bhagwan Singh, while accepting ₹1 lakh as part of the bribe amount on Monday.

“We are taking action against Jaswinder, who has been placed under suspension. A departmental inquiry has been opened against her,” said superintendent of police Manoj Kumar Meena, who holds the charge of both crime branch and headquarters.

Continues to evade arrest, CBI writes to SSP

The CBI after raiding Jaswinder’s house and police station had summoned her to join investigations on Tuesday, but she remains untraceable after switching off her mobile phone.

During the raid, Jaswinder had maintained that the money recovered from Bhagwan is part of a compromise reached between Gurdeep and Randhir Singh, who had accused him of ₹28-lakh fraud in the name of getting his wife a government job. The CBI wants the inspector to join investigations in order to quiz her along with Bhagwan.

The CBI has now written to senior superintendent of police Nilambari Vijay Jagadale, asking her to direct Jaswinder to join investigations. A reminder was also sent. The SSP is a supervisory officer.

However, the SSP office on Tuesday had conveyed to the CBI that Jaswinder was transferred to the police lines and asked it to write to the SP headquarters, who oversees the police lines. The SSP office had also informed the CBI that for taking action against an inspector-rank officer, the deputy inspector general (DIG) or above is the disciplinary authority.

Meanwhile, the CBI has seized a few more documents regarding the case, after Jaswinder on Tuesday claimed the complaint was not pending with her and she was being falsely implicated. She reportedly told the CBI that she had forwarded the file to her “seniors”.