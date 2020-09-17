Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Depressed 16-year-old girl jumps to her death from water tank in Ludhiana

Depressed 16-year-old girl jumps to her death from water tank in Ludhiana

A suicide note was recovered, wherein the girl stated that she had failed to meet her parents’ expectations and that no one was responsible for her death

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 00:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A 16-year-old girl allegedly jumped to her death from a water tank in South City area, police said on Wednesday.

The teenager, a resident of South City, was missing since Tuesday night, and was found lying dead near the water tank on Wednesday morning.

Police said her injuries indicated that she fell off a great height. A suicide note was recovered, wherein the girl stated that she had failed to meet her parents’ expectations and that no one was responsible for her death.

“The girl was suffering from depression as per her family. She left home at 7.30pm on Tuesday and switched off her mobile phone,” said Paramdeep Singh, SHO, PAU police station.

Initially, the family kept looking for her, and informed the police after failing to trace her. A police team also launched a search, but in vain. On Wednesday morning, a passer-by spotted the girl lying dead near the water tank and raised the alarm. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy at the Ludhiana civil hospital.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian, Chinese NSAs to join BRICS meet today; no bilateral talks on cards
Sep 17, 2020 00:18 IST
Nitin Gadkari tests Covid +ve 2 days after attending monsoon session
Sep 16, 2020 23:56 IST
Lok Sabha passes bill to bring co-operative banks under RBI supervision
Sep 16, 2020 21:34 IST
IMA publishes list of 382 doctors who died due to Covid-19
Sep 17, 2020 00:07 IST

latest news

Chandigarh Transport Undertaking resumes inter-state bus service to thin occupancy
Sep 17, 2020 00:23 IST
Depressed 16-year-old girl jumps to her death from water tank in Ludhiana
Sep 17, 2020 00:18 IST
Ludhiana’s Covid toll rises to 622 with 15 more deaths, 286 test positive
Sep 17, 2020 00:15 IST
‘Over 5k Indians died in West, East Asian nations amid pandemic’: Govt
Sep 17, 2020 00:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.