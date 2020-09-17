Depressed 16-year-old girl jumps to her death from water tank in Ludhiana

A 16-year-old girl allegedly jumped to her death from a water tank in South City area, police said on Wednesday.

The teenager, a resident of South City, was missing since Tuesday night, and was found lying dead near the water tank on Wednesday morning.

Police said her injuries indicated that she fell off a great height. A suicide note was recovered, wherein the girl stated that she had failed to meet her parents’ expectations and that no one was responsible for her death.

“The girl was suffering from depression as per her family. She left home at 7.30pm on Tuesday and switched off her mobile phone,” said Paramdeep Singh, SHO, PAU police station.

Initially, the family kept looking for her, and informed the police after failing to trace her. A police team also launched a search, but in vain. On Wednesday morning, a passer-by spotted the girl lying dead near the water tank and raised the alarm. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy at the Ludhiana civil hospital.