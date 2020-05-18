Depressed cop among three commit suicide in Rewari

Three cases of suicide were reported in Rewari in past 24 hours, police said on Monday.

In the first case, a 38-year-old special police officer (SPO) ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his residence in Rewari’s Mundi village on Sunday night.

The cop was posted at Rewari’s Model Town police station. He is survived by wife, a son and a daughter. The cop’s wife said, “My husband was reeling under depression for past many months and availing treatment from a local private hospital.”

In the second case, a 19-year-old girl consumed some poisonous substance at Kosli town. She was enrolled in a BA programme at a private college. The police said she was found dead by her family members on Monday morning.

In the third case, a youth in his early 20s hanged himself from a tree branch near Akbarpur village on Monday. He is a resident of Bhadawas village.

A spokesperson of Rewari police said he had been living separately. “He went back to his home on Saturday. He was mentally unstable for past many months,” the spokesperson added.

The police have handed over the bodies to the families of the deceased after conducting autopsy and initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.