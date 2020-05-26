Sections
Depressed when isolated? PGIMER psychiatrists to study impact of Covid-19 on mental health

Doctors planning to interact with all patients cured of the disease as WHO says the main psychological fallout of the disease is elevated stress levels or anxiety

Updated: May 26, 2020 00:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindutsan Times Chandigarh

What’s the first reaction of a patient who is told that he or she has contracted Covid-19? How tough can quarantining be? To answer these questions, psychiatrists at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research are planning to study the impact of the disease on the mental health of patients, it has been learnt.

“We are planning to interact with all the patients recovering from Covid-19 and find out how it has impacted their mental health. We will be reaching out to them,” said Dr Sandeep Grover, of the hospital’s psychiatry department.

“It does take a toll on you mentally. For me, the time in isolation was very traumatising,” says a patient who has recovered and does not wish to be named.

Apart from the physical suffering, the social stigma attached causes more stress, says another patient who has been cured. “I cannot go for evening walks because my neighbours look at me in a certain way.”



On the adverse impact of Covid-19, the World Health Organisation (WHO) mentions that “In public mental health terms, the main psychological impact (of Covid-19) to date is elevated rates of stress or anxiety. But as new measures and impacts are introduced – especially quarantine and its effects on many people’s usual activities, routines or livelihoods – levels of loneliness, depression, harmful alcohol and drug use, and self-harm or suicidal behaviour are also expected to rise.”

