Home / Chandigarh / Derogatory language will not be tolerated: J&K BJP Mahila Morcha chief

Derogatory language will not be tolerated: J&K BJP Mahila Morcha chief

Protested against Panther’s Party president Balwant Singh Mankotia for his allegedly derogatory and insulting remarks against BJP leaders and Union ministers

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 23:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

Workers of BJP Mahila Morcha protesting at Gandhi Nagar in Jammu on Saturday. (ANI)

BJP Mahila Morcha’s J&K unit president Sanjita Dogra and women activists protested against Panther’s Party president Balwant Singh Mankotia outside the Panther’s Party office in Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, on Saturday for his allegedly derogatory and insulting remarks against BJP leaders and Union ministers.

Union minister Smriti Irani and other BJP leaders have been canvassing for the party candidates in Jammu and Kashmir for the ongoing DDC polls.

While campaigning for Panther’s Party candidates in Udhampur, Mankotia had allegedly used derogatory words for women leaders of BJP. Though he had not named anyone, he had allegedly used some derogatory words.

Sanjita said that this is shameful on part of Mankotia. “He has not only abused women, but also intentionally degraded their dignity by using derogatory words.

She appealed to L-G Manoj Sinha to look into the matter seriously and immediately direct the police to arrest him.

