Despite trader protests, odd-even rule extended in 12 city markets till September 3

Seeing no let-up in Covid-19 cases, the UT administration on Monday extended the odd-even rule in 12 congested markets of the city up to September 3.

This, when traders have been protesting the restrictions, including the weekend lockdown that was imposed on August 22.

It was on August 8 that the odd-even system for opening shops was reintroduced in 10 congested markets, besides the internal market of Sector 8 that houses various eateries. Later, the order was extended to the electronics market of Sector 18, too.

The other 10 markets are Patel Market in Sector 15, Palika Bazaar and Sadar Market in Sector 19, Azad Market and Palace Market in Sector 20, Booth Market in Sector 21, Shastri Market in Sector 22, Janta Market in Sector 27, Krishna Market in Sector 41 and the market area near the PNB Bank/Bihari Garment, Burail Chowk.

Meanwhile, the basements of seven shops in the Sector-22 mobile market will also continue to remain closed while the scooter market of Sector 43 will not open on Sundays.

SEC-8 EATERIES WRITE TO ADVISER

The eateries of Sector 8 have written to UT adviser Manoj Parida asking that the odd-even rule be discontinued so that staying open for only 2-3 days a week did not cause a severe loss of business for them. Tarandeep Singh, proprietor of Burgrill, said, “How will we pay rent if we can only open two days a week? The administration has singled out the eateries of Sector 8 while they’re open in other sectors.”

Local area councillor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu said, “The Sector 8 market is a popular stop on the ‘gedi route’, but if the shops aren’t allowed to open, people won’t come, or if they do, will crowd at the shops that are open.”

MOBILE MARKET TRADERS WANT OPEN SHOPS

Traders in the mobile market of Sector 22B said that even during the pandemic, the administrative policies were hurting them. Sumit Kumar who runs one of the shops here said, “The policies have cost me over ₹1 lakh rupees already and I still need to pay all my bills and rent. The sabzi mandi is organised right opposite our market and we can see the vendors there with their masks pulled down flouting social distancing norms. Why should we be singled out?”

Chandigarh Beopar Mandal that had organised a protest on Saturday against the weekend restrictions had announced they will approach the UT administration to repeal the decision. “It is unfeasible for markets to open for just two to three times a week, and non-essential businesses will die. We will ask UT officials to reconsider their decision,” said CBM chairman Charanjiv Singh.