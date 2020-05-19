Detail plan on building low-rental houses for the poor: HC to Punjab, Haryana, UT

The high court on Tuesday directed the Punjab, Haryana governments and the Chandigarh administration to give details on their plan to construct low-rental houses for labourers and slum dwellers as part of the Centre’s Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus to help thousands of migrants hit by Covid-19.

“The states are bound to provide low-rental housing and food to women and children living in colonies in view of Article 21 of the Constitution that provides for protection and life with dignity to every citizen. Now the states have to take a decision on implementing the Centre’s decision so that crime rate does not increase,” the bench of justice Ritu Bahri said during the resumed hearing of a pending case wherein the court is monitoring social and economic welfare schemes for children and women in the two states and the union territory.

The bench underlined that despite the lockdown and restrictive functioning of courts, the matter is being taken up in view of central government’s decision. The details have been sought by May 28.

The Chandigarh administration had told the court that that it had 5,500 families living in various ‘kutcha’ colonies in Sector-25, Maloya, Palsora etc.

It also informed the court that land for construction of houses has been identified and the file is pending with the Centre.

The bench directed the central government’s counsel to apprise it on next date of hearing as to why file is not being cleared, especially in the wake of recent decision.

It was pointed out that the cost of land is very high in Chandigarh. The court, however, opined that the cost of the land cannot be made a basis for construction of houses of labourers and slum dwellers keeping in view the present situation.

“Now, the UT administration should take a decision on implementing the Centre’s decision,” the bench observed.

Besides, the respondents were directed to provide details of the budget sanctioned for the same and how the funds will be used.

They were also told to list out the steps taken to provide uniform to safai karamcharis collecting garbage and mid-day meal to women and children in colonies where there is no anganwari. The court also suggested that the states consider buying of vegetables from farmers and distribute the same labourers/slum dwellers by roping in non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

The UT administration was also told to apprise the court of the wages paid to these safai karmacharis. It has also to detail the process of giving ration to the labourers in colonies.