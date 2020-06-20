Develop cold storage in public-private partnership: Himachal governor

Sections
Dattatreya told the horticulture department officials to ensure that orchardists and farmers were paid on time

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 12:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Shimla

Himachal governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Saturday said that the state needed more cold stores so that fruit growers and farmers could get remunerative prices for their produce and advised officials of the horticulture department to develop the same in public-private partnership (PPP).

Interacting with senior officers of the horticulture department at Raj Bhavan, the governor said it should be ensured that fruit growers receive timely payments and get a good price for their produce. He added that labourers could be brought in from neighbouring districts and non-apple growing regions.

‘DEVELOP SUB-MARKETING YARDS’

The governor also suggested that sub-maketing yards be developed as it will help maintain physical distance during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

He said efforts should be made to provide packing material to growers in advance. In addition, a helpline and centralised contacts should be set up in each district.



Horticulture department secretary Amitabh Awasthi told the governor that this season it was expected that around 30 million apple boxes, approximately five to six lakh metric tonnes (MT), will be produced.

“Around 68,000 trucks will be needed to transport crops and there will be more pressure in August and September when approximately 75,000 trucks will be required.”

Arrangements are being made to arrange the trucks and to make the transportation process smooth.

