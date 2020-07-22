Sections
Dhankar to take charge as Haryana BJP chief on July 23 in Rohtak

The BJP’s central leadership on Sunday appointed former agriculture minister Dhankar as the state chief, replacing Subhash Barala, who had completed his term.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Om Prakash Dhankar, the newly appointed president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Haryana, will assume charge in Rohtak on July 23, an official spokesperson of the party said.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the state BJP affairs incharge Anil Jain, outgoing state party chief Subhash Barala, MPs and MLAs of the party will attend Dhankar’s coronation on Thursday at the party office in Rohtak.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday evening chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar chaired a meeting of BJP legislature party in Chandigarh and accorded welcome to Dhankar on his elevation. Besides, the MLAs, a section of BJP MPs were also present.



Khattar and Barala felicitated Dhankar on this occasion. In his address Dhankar said he was committed to expand the base of the party cadre and educate people about policies and programmes of the state government.

Khattar said there has been a very good coordination between the party and the government and expressed confidence that this will not only continue but also improve further under the dynamic leadership of Dhankar.

