Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Dharamsot denies scam in promotions in PSFDC

Dharamsot denies scam in promotions in PSFDC

The minister is also embroiled in another controversy related to embezzlement of funds in the social justice and empowerment department

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 01:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot

Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot on Tuesday denied allegations of a scam in promotions of the Punjab State Forest Development Corporation (PSFDC).

In a statement here, Dharamsot said he did not order any promotions in the corporation. “The managing director (MD) is the competent authority to promote project officers and other subordinate staff and the MD was appointed at the level of the chief minister,” he said in a statement.

The minister is also embroiled in another controversy related to embezzlement of funds in the social justice and empowerment department. He said the MD issued the orders for promotions and transfers of eligible officials to ensure the smooth functioning of the corporation.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India occupies key LAC heights as tensions spiral
Sep 02, 2020 00:06 IST
Current state of Indian economy: The good, the bad and the ugly
Sep 02, 2020 01:10 IST
‘Privacy, Migrants’: How judge who freed Kafeel Khan bats for fundamental rights
Sep 02, 2020 01:37 IST
Fresh clash shows grim reality: Experts
Sep 02, 2020 02:07 IST

latest news

Onam 2020: Rangoli gets clicks online, neighbours get invite for feasts
Sep 02, 2020 02:43 IST
Private trains to start trips in 2023-24 fiscal
Sep 02, 2020 02:22 IST
Andhra introduces software solution to send real-time updates of Covid-19 patients to kin
Sep 02, 2020 02:01 IST
CM’s objection to departmental inquiry inappropriate: Bir Devinder
Sep 02, 2020 01:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.