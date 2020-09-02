Dharamsot denies scam in promotions in PSFDC

Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot on Tuesday denied allegations of a scam in promotions of the Punjab State Forest Development Corporation (PSFDC).

In a statement here, Dharamsot said he did not order any promotions in the corporation. “The managing director (MD) is the competent authority to promote project officers and other subordinate staff and the MD was appointed at the level of the chief minister,” he said in a statement.

The minister is also embroiled in another controversy related to embezzlement of funds in the social justice and empowerment department. He said the MD issued the orders for promotions and transfers of eligible officials to ensure the smooth functioning of the corporation.