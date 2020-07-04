Sections
Dharmendra expresses sadness over dilapidated theatre in Ludhiana

The octogenarian actor said he had watched Deedar, a 1950’s classic starring Dilip Kumar, at Raikhy Cinema

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 23:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

(REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE/HT)

Bollywood actor Dharmendra Deol expressed his sadness over the dilapidated condition of Raikhy Cinema, one of the oldest theatres in Ludhiana, in a Tweet, on Saturday.

The theatre came up in 1933 and was wearing a deserted look even before the lockdown commenced, said Deol, who is also popularly known as the He Man of Bollywood.

“Raikhy cinema, Ludhiyana, unginnat filmen dekhi hain yahaan. Ye sannata dekh kar dil udaas ho gaya mera (I have watched numerous movies at the theatre at one time and the empty silent theatre now makes my heart ache).”

The octogenarian also interacted with fans on Twitter and said he kept aside 25 paisa for a tikki samosa treat at the theatre.



He said that he had watched Deedar, a 1950’s classic starring Dilip Kumar, at Raikhy Cinema.

Deol had last visited his hometown in March when he was conferred with this year’s Noor -E -Sahir award. Dharmendra, who is a native of Dangon village, later shifted with his family to Sahnewal. He shared some fond memories of his long journey from Ludhiana to Mumbai after receiving the award.

He spoke about how he used to visit Clock Tower and Chaura Bazar with his friends and how mango orchards near Bharat Nagar Chowk have now been now been replaced with houses.

Dharmendra, who enjoys a huge following on social media platforms including Twitter and Instagram said social media has offered him a perfect platform to reach out to his fans and admirers.

