Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Diagnostic centre to come up on Mata Mansa Devi temple premises

Diagnostic centre to come up on Mata Mansa Devi temple premises

Besides retired doctors, services of medical practitioners associated with different NGOs will be taken at the centre

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 21:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A diagnostic centre with OPD facility will be set up on the Shri Mata Mansa Devi Temple premises to provide treatment at subsidised rates.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, chairman of the Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board (SMMDSB), presided over a meeting of the board on Thursday, during which works worth around Rs 45 crore were approved.

He said that besides retired doctors, services of medical practitioners associated with different NGOs will be taken at the centre. The diagnostic centre will be built, managed and run by the SMMDSB.

The CM also issued directions to explore the transfer of additional 10 acre adjoining and unutilised land of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to SMMDSB for providing amenities to the devotees in a planned manner.



A second entry will also be opened at the temple for open view and darshan. Construction of a shed in Chandivas Mandir near Morni will be started next week. Construction of the new corridor connecting passage of Main Mansa Devi Temple and Patiala Temple will be completed by October at an estimated cost of Rs 1.2 crore.

Similarly, the construction of an old age home near Laxmi Bhawan premises will be completed by September 2021 at an estimated cost of Rs 10.49 crore. The five-storey building will be able to accommodate 52 persons.

Admission to Sanskrit college to start from coming session

The admission process for Sanskrit College, named Shri Mata Mansa Devi Sanskrit Mahavidhylaya, will start from the coming session. Till the building is complete, classes will be started in a vacant hall at upper ground floor of Shri Mata Mansa Devi Dharmarth Bhandara Committee.

Work to begin on national institute of ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy

The chief minister also issued directions to take up the matter of setting up of National Institute of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, at the temple complex.with the ministry of Ayush, government of India.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Saumya Tandon says all TV actors have been asked to take a pay cut
Jul 02, 2020 21:56 IST
Chandigarh: IIT Roorkee roped in for infrastructural evaluation of Dadumajra waste processing plant
Jul 02, 2020 21:55 IST
Pvt hospital owner booked for attacking police team in Batala
Jul 02, 2020 21:52 IST
Punjab Youth Development Board to organise awareness campaign on Covid-19 on July 4
Jul 02, 2020 21:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.