Chandigarh / 'Dictatorial': INLD, Congress condemn police action against farmers in Kurukshetra

‘Dictatorial’: INLD, Congress condemn police action against farmers in Kurukshetra

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) secretary general and MLA Abhay Singh Chautala said if the government does not take back the anti-farmer ordinance, the INLD will lead protest marches of thousands of farmers.

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 22:51 IST

By HT Correspondents, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) secretary general and MLA Abhay Singh Chautala condemned the lathicharge on the farmers, saying they had come to hold a peaceful rally. “The state government is already bent upon ruining the farmers financially and now they are beating and torturing them. This dictatorial attitude of the state government is extremely shameful and condemnable,” Chautala said in a statement.

He said if the government does not take back the anti-farmer ordinance, the INLD will lead protest marches of thousands of farmers. Chautala described the agricultural ordinances brought by the Centre as death warrant of farmers.

Haryana Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja and Randeep Surjewala lended their support to the cause of farmers and traders while criticizing the BJP-JJP government in the state for resorting to oppressive measures to stifle peoples’ voice.

Surjewala in a statement said the state government should know that Haryanvis will not be deterred by such attempts and will vigorously fight in a united way against the Modi-Khattar governments. “This draconian act will be written in history of Haryana as a decisive nail in decimation of BJP-JJP regime,” he said.



