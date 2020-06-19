Digital transformation of higher education in India in focus during webinar at Ludhiana college

The internal quality assurance cell (IQAC) of Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management, Ludhiana, on Friday, organised a national -level webinar under the aegis of ministry of human resource development, New Delhi, on “Digital transformation of higher education in India’ which was attended by more than 500 participants.

Ved Prakash, former chairman, University Grants Commission, New Delhi, was the chief guest on the occasion. The guest of honour and keynote speaker was AK Bakshi, vice-chancellor, PDM University, Haryana.

Vimal Rarh, project head and joint director, GAD-TLC of MHRD, was the other guest of honour and speaker.

Prakash highlighted the transforming face of higher education in India as different seats of higher learning have taken to digital tools of teaching amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

He added that Indian educationists must take to the different modes of information technology. He also spoke on the future, practical hitches and novelties of digital education. He said the echelons of higher education must play a bigger role in inviting new modes and methods of teaching and learning through various tools of information and technology.

Bakshi spoke on the importance of digital education in the times to come. He also motivated the attendees to learn more about various digital methods. He validated his analysis of digitisation of education through various reports and data. He said that the real gap in practical education is that our education system many a times does not challenge the minds of students.

Rarh highlighted the significance of ICT in the field of higher education. She emphasised on the idea that all shrines of higher learning must acclimatise themselves with the environment of online education.

Meenu Gupta, coordinator, IQAC, welcomed the speakers. Ajay Sharma, principal, delivered the vote of thanks. E-certificates were provided to the participants