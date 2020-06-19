Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Digital transformation of higher education in India in focus during webinar at Ludhiana college

Digital transformation of higher education in India in focus during webinar at Ludhiana college

The online event was attended by more than 500 participants

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 18:29 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The internal quality assurance cell (IQAC) of Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management, Ludhiana, on Friday, organised a national -level webinar under the aegis of ministry of human resource development, New Delhi, on “Digital transformation of higher education in India’ which was attended by more than 500 participants.

Ved Prakash, former chairman, University Grants Commission, New Delhi, was the chief guest on the occasion. The guest of honour and keynote speaker was AK Bakshi, vice-chancellor, PDM University, Haryana.

Vimal Rarh, project head and joint director, GAD-TLC of MHRD, was the other guest of honour and speaker.

Prakash highlighted the transforming face of higher education in India as different seats of higher learning have taken to digital tools of teaching amid the Covid-19 lockdown.



He added that Indian educationists must take to the different modes of information technology. He also spoke on the future, practical hitches and novelties of digital education. He said the echelons of higher education must play a bigger role in inviting new modes and methods of teaching and learning through various tools of information and technology.

Bakshi spoke on the importance of digital education in the times to come. He also motivated the attendees to learn more about various digital methods. He validated his analysis of digitisation of education through various reports and data. He said that the real gap in practical education is that our education system many a times does not challenge the minds of students.

Rarh highlighted the significance of ICT in the field of higher education. She emphasised on the idea that all shrines of higher learning must acclimatise themselves with the environment of online education.

Meenu Gupta, coordinator, IQAC, welcomed the speakers. Ajay Sharma, principal, delivered the vote of thanks. E-certificates were provided to the participants

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Haryana govt caps Covid-19 test price at Rs 2,400
Jun 19, 2020 19:17 IST
Bihar CECEB Admissions: DCECE 2020 registration deadline further extended, check revised dates here
Jun 19, 2020 19:15 IST
10 soldiers released by China 60 hours after Ladakh clash undergo debriefing
Jun 19, 2020 19:12 IST
Should Dhoni be part of India’s training camp? Former cricketers weigh in
Jun 19, 2020 19:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.