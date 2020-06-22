Sections
Dining out gradually picking pace at Chandigarh’s restaurants

The 8pm deadline is however eating into the sales of some restaurants

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 19:16 IST

By Rajanbir Singh,

Two weeks after the administration allowed eateries to resume dine-in services, restaurateurs say more customers were now coming in to eat out.

As per the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the UT administration, restaurants were allowed to open from June 8 with an 8pm deadline and only 50% capacity to maintain 6 feet distance between customers. Tables have to be sanitised before every new customer, and use of disposable menus and contactless payment has been encouraged.

Neeraj Bajaj, proprietor of Sindhi Sweets and president of the Chandigarh Business Council, said, “There is about a 30% increase in patrons, but several more were unable to come in due to weekend restrictions in Punjab.”

On the sales’ front, he said people were overall definitely spending lesser on the total bill.



In Sector 10, the dine-in business is thriving as most outlets here have opened now. Annu Bains, proprietor of Brooklyn Central here, said, “The number of customers is gradually going up. We have a loyal clientele that is venturing out more and preferring dine-in over takeaway or home delivery.”

Joint owner of Nik Bakers, Nitin Mittal said, “Once all restaurants reopen, normalcy will be restored. So, it’s important for the businesses to stay open.”

The 8pm deadline is however eating into the sales of some restaurants.

Pal Dhaba in Sector 28 is doing better on home deliveries compared to dine-ins. “People don’t venture out in the summer before 8pm. It’s impractical to expect customers to visit a dhaba in the searing heat,” said proprietor Amit Pal Singh.

Meanwhile, several restaurants are still not providing dine-in services. “More eateries will open up fully when more customers feel comfortable in stepping out of their houses,” said Ankit Gupta, president of the Chandigarh Hospitality Association, and owner of Himani’s Vertigo Lounge in Sector 35, where they are offering only home delivery and takeaway for now.

