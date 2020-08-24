Dirt everywhere, inedible food: Patients complain about Covid care centre in Chandigarh

Sections
Posting pictures of the washrooms, a man tweeted about the “pathetic condition” of the quarantine centre, saying he was yet to get a response to his complaint from the Prime Minister

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 23:31 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A corridor littered with waste at the Sector 22 centre. (Sourced from patients)

Patients are complaining about “dirty toilets, unpalatable food and no regular health checkups,” at the Covid care centre at Sood Dharamshala in Sector 22, some of them even taking to Twitter to highlight their plight.

Posting pictures of the washrooms, a man, whose name is being withheld, tweeted about the “pathetic condition” of the quarantine centre, asking if a corona patient could be cured in such conditions.

“Me, my wife and my 6 year old daughter are feeling depressed (sic),” he said.

The patient has also written an email to the UT administration and the Prime Minister’s office, but has yet to receive a reply



Another man (50) from Hallomajra, quarantined at the centre for the last eight days, alleged no health worker was available. “A few patients here have cough, fever and other problems. Sometimes there is no one to help.”

The food served was also inedible, complained a Sector 47-A resident, adding, “no one is taking us seriously.”

The condition of toilets at the centre. ( Sourced from patients )

A private firm employee (25) admitted here for the last two days has so far refused to eat the food. “I feel if I eat this food it will worsen my condition. It’s unclean and cold.”

Admitting there was “a little problem due to the limited number of toilets” and the increasing number of patients, Dr BS Chavan, principal of the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, which oversees the running of the centre, said “our workers are managing the situation.”

He, however, added that the food was of “standard quality,” and that the patients there “did not require any aggressive treatments.”

