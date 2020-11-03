Sections
Dirty water supply continues to haunt residents of Ludhiana’s SBS Nagar

Samples collected by the health department on October 29 had failed the purity test

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 23:04 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Representative image/HT

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, residents of Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar’s Block-E are also living in constant fear of diseases caused by contaminated water supply in the area for over a month.

Residents rued that several complaints have been submitted with the authorities, but the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) and Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board (PWSSB) has failed to resolve the issue, due to which the residents are falling ill.

A team of the district health department took water samples from the area for a second time on Tuesday as samples collected on October 29 had failed the purity test.

Arvind Sharma, a resident, said, “There is no end to the woes of residents as the department has failed to resolve the issue which has been taking a toll on our health for over a month now. The sewerage board teams are working in the area but they have also failed to solve the problem. Foul smell emanates from the water being supplied in the area and we are forced to purchase water bottles. Staffers of the sewerage board were also not allowing the health department team to collect samples from particular points in the area on Monday.”

Another resident, Balraj Chopra, said the authorities should find a solution for the problem at the earliest as residents are falling ill. It is shocking that the authorities have failed to resolve the issue even after a month, he added.

PWSSB executive engineer, GP Singh, however said he does not know about the issue. “We had received complaints in the past and those have been resolved. There is no such problem in the area as of now. I have also not received any complaint in this regard recently.”

