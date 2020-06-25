DISAPPEARANCE CASE:Ex-DGP Saini’s anticipatory bail extended till July 6

The court of additional district and sessions judge, Mohali, on Thursday extended the anticipatory bail of former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini for the second time till July 6, in the case pertaining to the disappearance of Balwant Singh Multani, a Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Corporation (CITCO) employee, in 1991. The case was registered against Saini on May 6 this year.

Special public persecutor Sartej Singh Narula said the anticipatory bail granted to Saini on murder charges without imposition of the Section 302 of the IPC in the FIR is not maintainable. He said it was said by the court that if the Section 302 of the IPC is not added to the FIR by June 8, then the interim bail may be wrested.

However, the court when questioned the prosecution to produce records if stay has been granted for extending the anticipatory bail period by any of the higher court, the prosecution said no stay has been granted to date. After this, the court of additional district and sessions judge Monika Goyal extended the anticipatory bail time period till July 6. Earlier the interim bail was extended till June 25.

Multani was allegedly picked up by two officers in 1991 after a terrorist attack on Saini, the then Chandigarh SSP, in which four policemen in his security posse were killed. The police later claimed that Multani had escaped from the custody of the Qadian police.

Former DSP Baldev Singh Saini, inspector Satvir Singh, sub-inspectors Har Sahai Sharma, Jagir Singh and Anoop Singh and ASI Kuldip Singh were also named in the case.