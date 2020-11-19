Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Dismissed Punjab Police commando, accomplice held for snatching in Ludhiana

Dismissed Punjab Police commando, accomplice held for snatching in Ludhiana

The accused’s father was a police officer; After his death, he got a job as a constable in the commando wing of Punjab Police on compensation ground in 2008

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 23:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Representative image/iStockphoto

A dismissed Punjab Police commando and his accomplice were arrested on Wednesday for their alleged involvement in multiple snatchings, police said. Two mobile phones were recovered from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Jagjit Singh, 35, of Sidhwan Bet, and Dinesh Raju, 32, of New Partap Nagar. Jagjit is currently living with his widowed mother at the police quarters in Jamalpur.

Police said they were arrested from Rajpura Road during a special checking when they were roaming around on a scooter with the intention of committing snatchings.

Inspector Jarnail Singh, station house officer at division number 8 police station, said the accused committed snatchings for easy money and two cases have been traced back to them. He added that police are conduction investigation to tie them to other cases.



The inspector added that Jagjit’s father was a police officer. After his death, Jagjit got a job as a constable in the commando wing of Punjab Police on compensation ground in 2008.

He was dismissed in 2012 for being absent from duty without information.

As the department provides quarters to widows of police personnel, the accused was living there with his mother, the SHO said.

A case under Section 379-B (snatching and use of force) of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused at division number 8 police station.

The police are also investigating to find out if the scooter recovered from the accused was stolen.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Children maybe last in line to get access to Covid-19 vaccine,’ says Adar Poonawalla at HTLS 2020
Nov 19, 2020 23:05 IST
India, China to hold another round of talks soon on border standoff
Nov 19, 2020 21:09 IST
No strikes in PoK today, reports fake, says Army
Nov 19, 2020 21:58 IST
Delhi records 7,546 fresh Covid-19 cases; 4,501 containment zones in city
Nov 19, 2020 22:41 IST

latest news

Seven inmates at Mandoli women’s prison Covid-19 positive; jailers start sanitising clothes brought by relatives
Nov 19, 2020 23:28 IST
More teachers put on Covid duty, schools worry about curriculum loss
Nov 19, 2020 23:27 IST
Delhi hospitals treating Covid patients told to reserve more beds
Nov 19, 2020 23:27 IST
Fleecing at parking lots in Ludhiana: Nexus of MC, pvt staff taking toll on visitors
Nov 19, 2020 23:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.