Home / Chandigarh / Dispute over Covid duties: Punjab and Haryana HC for transfer of two junior doctors

Dispute over Covid duties: Punjab and Haryana HC for transfer of two junior doctors

The high court was hearing a plea from Dr Aradhana, the senior medical officer who was transferred after the fight with two of her subordinates

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 01:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court has said that the two doctors who had entered into a fight with a senior medical officer over Covid-19 duties in April should also be transferred out of their present postings.

The high court was hearing a plea from Dr Aradhana, the senior medical officer who was transferred after the fight with two of her subordinates. She had challenged her transfer order stating that she was only trying to enforce what had been ordered by the higher authorities in view of the outbreak, asking junior doctors Dr Meenal and Dr Sarita to carry out their duties, who were not cooperating.

Dr Aradhana told the court that “Dr Meenal accompanied by Dr Sarita entered my room and harassed me. I was being told things like “app hamari COVID duty lgate raho aur hum katvate rahenge”, “register apni custody me kitne din chupakar rakhoge”. Followed by this, they misbehaved and attempted physical assault by trying to push me. They were very aggressive and could have done significant harm; my safety was compromised.”

The incident was brought to the knowledge of authorities on April 17 and instead of taking action against the junior doctors, she was transferred out of her present posting, she said.

The bench of justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu while seeking a response by November 18 said that it would be appreciated if these two doctors were also transferred from their present place of posting.

