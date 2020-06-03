Sections
District-level flood control room set up in Ludhiana

DC issues directions for setting up of 24x7 control rooms at sub-divisional and tehsil levels

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 21:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

In view of the upcoming monsoon season, the administration has set up a district-level flood control room and directions have also been issued for setting up of control rooms at sub-divisional and tehsil levels.

Deputy commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agrawal, in a letter to all sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) and the Executive Engineer Drainage Division, has said the flood control rooms should become operational 24X7 from June 15 onwards.

He said the district-level control room (phone number 0161-2433100) would operate as usual even during holidays.

He directed officials to ensure that daily reports are sent at drabranch115@yahoo.com in a pro forma prepared by the Union government without fail by 9:30 am every day.



He said the officials deputed for flood control measures would not leave stations without prior permission.

He has directed all SDMs to set up control rooms in their respective subdivisions and intimate the district office regarding phone and fax numbers so that they can be contacted in case of emergency.

