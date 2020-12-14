District Performance Grading Index: Govt schools in Ludhiana directed to upload details

Government schools across the district have been directed to upload their details based on the eight parameters set by the ministry of human resource and development (MHRD) under the performance grading index (PGI). Krishan Kumar, secretary, school education, issued these instructions on Monday.

The school teachers will be given credit in the annual credential report (ACR) based on the marks scored by their respective schools.

The eight parameters are learning outcomes, access outcomes, classroom transactions, learning enrichment activities, infrastructure, facilities, student entitlements; school safety and child protection; digital learning and governance processes.

The district education officer (DEO), elementary/secondary, is deputed as the nodal officer and deputy DEO as the assistant officer to ensure that the data is uploaded by the heads of primary and upper primary schools at the earliest.

While updating the details according to the parameters, if the schools face any technical issues, they can contact the management information system (MIS) coordinator of their respective districts.

The ministry of human resource and development has designed the PGI to catalyse transformational change in the field of school education.

In the last two years, the state government schools have performed well, and the infrastructure has improved in schools. The contribution from the community and NRIs have helped many schools give a facelift to their buildings.

Kumar said, “The teachers and school heads have made consistent efforts to enhance the level of education. Students are studying through e-content, and every possible effort is being made to increase enrolment in government schools.”