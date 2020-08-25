Divers recover body of 19-year-old from Chandratal Lake in Lahaul-Spiti

Sections
The deceased has been identified as Amar Thakur from Manali, he went missing on Saturday

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 15:55 IST

By Asian News International, Asian News International

Kinnaur and Lahaul Spiti districts. (HT Photo)

A team of divers has recovered the body of a 19-year-old youth who went missing in Chandratal Lake in Himachal’s Lahaul and Spiti on Saturday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Amar Thakur from Manali.

“A 19-year-boy Amar Thakur went missing after drowning on Saturday and a special five-member team of divers of Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) from Punjab was called on Monday for the recovery of his body,” said Gyan Sagar Negi, ADM Kaza on Tuesday.

Giving out more details about the rescue team, Negi the three divers looked for the missing youth in the lake and found the body.



“In such a situation, divers of BBMB Chandigarh also carried out the search operation,” the ADM Kaza added.

