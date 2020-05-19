Sections
Home / Chandigarh / DMCH Ludhiana resumes normal functioning after nearly two months

DMCH Ludhiana resumes normal functioning after nearly two months

Employees advised to continue taking all preventive measures to check the spread of Covid-19

Updated: May 19, 2020 15:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Ludhiana

In an official statement issued by the authorities, DMCH managing society secretary Prem Kumar Gupta informed that after two months of curfew and lockdown in the state due to Covid-19 pandemic, DMCH has started functioning as per normal routine. (HT PHOTO )

After nearly two months, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) here has resumed its normal functioning from Tuesday.

In an official statement issued by the authorities, DMCH managing society secretary Prem Kumar Gupta informed that after two months of curfew and lockdown in the state due to Covid-19 pandemic, DMCH has started functioning as per normal routine.

“All the employees, including doctors, paramedical staff, technicians and staff nurses, have been advised to take preventive measures to check the spread of Covid-19,” said Gupta.

In addition, they have been asked to maintain physical distancing, wear masks and use sanitisers regularly.



Earlier too, the health staff made sincere efforts in treating patients during the curfew period, the DMCH secretary said.

For certain specialties, makeshift clinics were started in the open to prevent gathering of too many patients in the OPD.

The DMCH secretary also thanked all district officials and police administration for lending full support in proper functioning of the hospital in the time of crisis.

He said, “Our hospital is absolutely Covid-free and we are taking precautions to make it safe for doctors, patients, staff members and visitors.”

“We have started all major surgeries, while taking necessary precautions. All patients are advised to wear masks and maintain hygiene and social distancing. Visitors and patients will continue to be screened in the ‘Flu Corner’ at the entrance of the hospital,” Gupta added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Boat in an ocean or chesscake? People are divided over what they see
May 19, 2020 16:01 IST
2,000 migrant workers gather at Mumbai’s Bandra to catch train to Bihar
May 19, 2020 16:01 IST
Fishing suspended in Bengal, Odisha till May 20 in wake of Cyclone Amphan
May 19, 2020 15:56 IST
DMCH Ludhiana resumes normal functioning after nearly two months
May 19, 2020 15:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.